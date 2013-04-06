WELLINGTON, April 6 Winger Julian Savea outshone his debutant brother with two tries to help the Wellington Hurricanes register a 41-29 bonus point victory over New South Wales Waratahs in a lively Super Rugby contest on Saturday.

Savea's second score capped a three-try blitz from the home side in an 11-minute span after the break, blowing open what had been a tight contest up until halftime.

Front row forwards Reggie Goodes and Motu Matu'u crossed for the other two tries and Beauden Barrett put in another assured performance at flyhalf, providing a superb grubber kick for Matu'u's try as well as kicking a further 21 points.

"We played a lot better (in the second half) and took our opportunities," said Hurricanes skipper Conrad Smith, whose quick hands played a part in two of his team's tries.

"They're a quality outfit, so we'll take those five points."

The Waratahs, just a point behind the Hurricanes coming into the contest, played some bright rugby but once again paid the price for too many turnovers.

They scored tries through flyhalf Bernard Foley, centre Adam Ashley-Cooper and fullback Israel Folau but were denied two bonus points when flanker Michael Hooper was pushed into touch inches short of the line after the siren had sounded.

"Disappointing," captain Dave Dennis said. "Any team in the competition, if you give them that much turnover ball, it's going to hurt you."

Ardie Savea contributed to the Waratah's high turnover count with an excellent debut at openside flanker but the 19-year-old was destined to be overshadowed by his big brother.

The prolific All Black scored his side's first try in the 13th minute with a piece of trademark finishing in the corner and their last when he showed great skill to hold onto scrumhalf TJ Perenara's box kick after juggling the ball at full speed.

Goodes, a late replacement for Ben Franks at prop, capped an inspired evening when he rampaged down the touchline from the 22 after taking Smith's pass five minutes after the break.

The best try of the game, however, had come from Foley in the first half when the former Australia sevens captain went inside one tackler, outside another and then dummied a third to touch down with a superb individual effort. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by John O'Brien)