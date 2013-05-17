WELLINGTON May 17 Waikato Chiefs flanker Tanerau Latimer swooped on a Wellington Hurricanes mistake to score the game's only try as the Super Rugby champions completed an ugly 17-12 victory at Wellington Regional Stadium on Friday.

The win took the Chiefs top of the Super Rugby standings on 48 points, three ahead of Australia's ACT Brumbies who play the New South Wales Waratahs on Saturday, and consolidated their lead over the Auckland Blues in the New Zealand conference.

The Hurricanes controlled much of the possession and territory but looked to be slightly off the pace and were consistently knocked back around the fringes of the ruck by the defenders.

That lack of cutting edge slowed the second phase possession and also disrupted the home side's timing, with runners not hitting the ball from depth, often being static behind the advantage line when they were confronted by Chiefs players.

The swirling wind and light drizzle also failed to ignite the game beyond a territorial tussle between the 22-metre areas and ensured the first half scoring was restricted to seven penalties, four to Chiefs flyhalf Aaron Cruden and three to Hurricanes counterpart Beauden Barrett.

The Hurricanes camped in the Chiefs territory for much of the second half but the home side were unable to convert their pressure into points as they turned the ball over several times while on attack.

Another Hurricanes mistake led to the decisive try when scrumhalf TJ Perenara was not protected at the fringes of the breakdown and his clearing kick was partially charged, allowing Tawera Kerr-Barlow to swoop on the loose ball and feed Latimer.

Barrett added his fourth penalty shortly after Chiefs replacement prop Ben Tameifuna was sin-binned for a professional foul with just over 10 minutes remaining but the visitors stood firm to clinch their ninth win of the season. (Editing by John O'Brien)