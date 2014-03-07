WELLINGTON, March 7 The ACT Brumbies galloped over a fumbling Hurricanes side to post a scrappy 29-21 win in a Super Rugby match in Wellington on Friday.

The Brumbies pledged to play hard for flanker David Pocock, who was ruled out of the season during the week with another serious knee injury, and were true to their word as they notched four tries to earn a bonus point and their second win from three games.

Overhauling a 13-3 deficit in the first half, the Canberra- based Brumbies went to the break 15-13 ahead after quick tries to fullback Jesse Mogg and winger Robbie Coleman.

Centre Tevita Kuridrani and replacement Locky McCaffrey ran over two more in the second half, before number eight Blade Thomson scored the Hurricanes a late consolation try.

Scrumhalf TJ Perenara posted the hosts' only other try in the 31st minute as the Hurricanes slumped to their third loss from three games in the southern hemisphere competition.

