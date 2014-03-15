March 15 Flyhalf Beauden Barrett scored two tries and kicked 13 points as the Wellington Hurricanes got their first win of the Super Rugby season with a 60-27 hammering of South Africa's Cheetahs on Saturday.

Barrett was irresistible as the Hurricanes ran rampant, securing the bonus point before halftime and crossing for a total of nine tries to snap an eight-match losing streak going back to last season.

All Blacks centre Conrad Smith scored the penultimate try of the match to celebrate his 100th Super Rugby appearance in front of a disappointing crowd of just over 8,000 at the Wellington Stadium.

Cheetahs fullback Willie Le Roux scored the first of his team's three tries with a typical turn of searing pace but was harshly sin-binned just after the break when he knocked on an attempted an interception. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)