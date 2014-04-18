April 18 The Wellington Hurricanes overcame two disallowed tries to score a bonus point 39-20 win over the sloppy Auckland Blues in their all-New Zealand Super Rugby clash on Friday.

Inside centre Alapati Leiua, winger Julian Savea, scrumhalf TJ Perenara, skipper Conrad Smith and replacement Motu Matu'u scored tries with video evidence denying Savea a second and also one for hooker Dane Coles.

Both scores were ruled out in the first period as the Blues snatched a 17-13 halftime advantage after they were awarded a penalty try right at the end of the half with Coles sent to the sin bin for the ruck infringement on his line.

But the visitors could not make the most of the position and collapsed in the second period after numerous errors despite the return of experienced New Zealand international hooker Keven Mealamu from injury. (Writing by Patrick Johnston; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)