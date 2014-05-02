WELLINGTON May 2 The Wellington Hurricanes' transformation from Super Rugby strugglers to title contenders over the past month underlines the fickleness of the competition, and the team know they must keep working hard or risk seeing their momentum evaporate in two key games in Australia.

A month ago the team were mired in the bottom four, with their fan base fading away and coach Mark Hammett's head reportedly on the block.

However, a 29-26 victory over the Canterbury Crusaders at Rugby League Park in Christchurch on March 28 changed everything.

The Hurricanes have now won four in a row, are third on the table courtesy of leading the New Zealand conference, and carry that momentum into Sydney for their clash with the NSW Waratahs on the first leg of their Australian mini-tour.

"As we have seen, a week in this competition can change things immensely," Hammett told reporters in Wellington before the side headed to Australia for their matches against the Waratahs and then the Melbourne Rebels next week.

Hammett's side lost their first three games, and after demolishing the Cheetahs lost their next fixture to the Otago Highlanders 35-31, where the Hurricanes stormed back in the final 18 minutes with three tries to make it close.

With critics asking why the team were unable to perform like that from the start of a game, the Hurricanes did just that against the Crusaders, jumping out to a 17-3 lead inside the first quarter and kick-starting their current wave of momentum.

That victory was followed with a tense 25-20 win over the Bulls and then blow-out wins over the Auckland Blues, which Hammett described as their best performance in his four years in charge, and the Queensland Reds.

BASIC EXECUTION

The key has been the Hurricanes forwards providing a platform for their exciting backline to finally cut loose.

The scrum, which was destroyed in their first clash against the Sharks, has stood up as one of the best in the competition.

The young front row of Reg Goodes, Dane Coles and Jeffrey Toomaga-Allen proved more than a match for their Auckland Blues counterparts, all of whom are All-Blacks, two weeks ago.

The breakdown work of Samoa international Jack Lam and ball carrying and bruising defence of Faifili Levave and Victor Vito have also proved critical, allowing scrumhalf TJ Perenara and flyhalf Beauden Barrett to play their natural game.

Barrett has been in arguably the form of his career over the past month and with Daniel Carter on sabbatical and Aaron Cruden injured, many pundits are tipping All Blacks coach Steve Hansen to give the 22-year-old the starting flyhalf role against England in June.

Hammett said he felt the work done by Alapati Leiua, who has been a revelation at inside centre, and captain Conrad Smith had allowed Perenara and Barrett to concentrate on doing their jobs.

"We ... have taken a wee bit of pressure off our insides," said Hammett, who made the surprise announcement last month that he would be leaving at the end of the season.

"We now try to use our midfield to give the commands and lead in terms of what we want to do out of it and let the other guys execute."

Hammett and Smith both said confidence was clearly flowing through the team but they would not allow the players to forget about basic execution, which had been one of the issues earlier in the season.

"We keep reminding ourselves that we talked about after we lost we had to keep the faith in what were doing," Smith said.

"That doesn't change when you have a few wins together.

"We still need to do the hard work that got us there in the first place.

"We've just been delivering those messages. Hopefully the boys are taking it on board."

