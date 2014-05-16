WELLINGTON May 16 Otago Highlanders flyhalf Hayden Parker was perfect with the boot as he slotted five penalties and a drop goal to lift his side into fourth place on the Super Rugby table with an 18-16 victory over the Wellington Hurricanes on Friday.

Parker kept his side, who moved to 34 points, in the match by notching his points at crucial times throughout the game when it appeared the Hurricanes were looking likely to build on a slim lead they held until his 64th-minute drop goal.

The Hurricanes had the majority of territory and possession but committed silly errors inside the Highlanders half and were restricted to two penalties to flyhalf Beauden Barrett and a penalty and conversion of TJ Perenara's try by Andre Taylor.

Perenara had a second try in the 76th minute awarded then ruled out after review by the television official after he decided replacement hooker Ash Dixon had obstructed an Otago defender when the scrumhalf dived over the line. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)