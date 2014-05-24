WELLINGTON May 24 Julian Savea scored two tries as the Wellington Hurricanes moved back into playoff contention with a bonus point 45-8 victory over the Waikato Chiefs in their Super Rugby match at Wellington Regional stadium on Saturday.

The Hurricanes again highlighted why they are considered one of the most potent attacking sides in the competition with their three-first half tries to Andre Taylor, Ben Franks and Savea all sparked by counter attacks from inside their own half.

The Hurricanes added three further tries after the break with Savea adding his second while Jack Lam, playing his 50th Super Rugby match for the side, and Brad Shields also scored as the Hurricanes moved to 36 points on the table.

Flyhalf Beauden Barrett converted all six tries and slotted a penalty for 15 points, while the Chiefs, who are still in playoff contention on 35 points, were restricted to a Gareth Anscombe penalty and an early try to loose forward Liam Squire. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by xxxxxxxx)