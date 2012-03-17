(Adds time of kick in second paragraph)
WELLINGTON, March 17 Replacement
flyhalf Chris Noakes landed a late penalty to
give the Otago Highlanders a 19-17 win over
the Wellington Hurricanes on Saturday and maintain their winning
start to the Super Rugby season.
Noakes landed the 35 - metre effort
from the right flank in the 75th minute to make it four wins
from four for the Highlanders and take them back to the top of
the New Zealand conference.
The Highlanders failed to reach the high level of play
they had demonstrated in the three previous
wins but were happy to e dge another
close - fought game.
"Four wins, pretty happy, but obviously a lot to work on,"
Highlanders captain Jamie Mackintosh said in a pitchside
interview.
"We really know how to close out a game, there was a
lot of composure. Winning instils confidence."
The visitors started strongly and looked like they
would win comfortably as All Black flyhalf Colin Slade stroked
over two penalties , punishing the Hurricanes
for routinely infring ing
in the opening stages.
Slade then dived over from close range for the first
try of the match in the 16th minute after scrumhalf Jimmy
Cowan's tap penalty and dart put them deep into Wellington's
22.
Slade swept over the conversion from in front of the
posts to stretch the lead to 13-0 as the Highlanders looked like
they were going to cut loose.
However, the Hurricanes emerged from their early slumber,
flyhalf Beauden Barrett kicking a penalty after 29 minutes to
get them on the scoreboard.
Barrett then kicked an easy effort two minutes later before
his pinpoint pass set up All Black winger Cory Jane for the
Hurricanes' opening try in the 37th minute.
Barrett then sent over his third penalty from 35 metres
right on halftime to send the home side into the break 14-13
ahead.
Slade slotted another penalty nine minutes into the second
half to put the Highlanders back in front 16-14 after the
Hurricanes infringed at a ruck.
The Highlanders were well on top and thought they had their
second try as winger Kade Poki crossed after a sweeping move but
the referee ruled it out for a forward pass.
Barrett converted another penalty from 40 metres to put the
Hurricanes ahead 17-16 with 11 minutes remaining before Noakes
struck after the home side were guilty of not releasing the
ball.
"We had a bit of trouble getting out of our own zone,"
Hurricanes captain Conrad Smith said after their second defeat
in four matches.
"To be honest both sides struggled. We could have ended up
winning but we still wouldn't have been happy."
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by
Alastair Himmer)
