HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week two
March 2 Highlights from week two of Super Rugby:
WELLINGTON, April 6 Wellington Hurricanes (New Zealand) beat New South Wales Waratahs (Australia) 41-29 (halftime 19-16) in a Super Rugby match at Wellington Regional Stadium on Saturday.
Scorers:
Hurricanes - Tries: Julian Savea (2), Reggie Goodes, Motu Matu'u; Conversions: Beauden Barrett (3); Penalties: Barrett (5)
Waratahs - Tries: Bernard Foley, Adam Ashley-Cooper, Israel Folau; Conversion: Brendan McKibbin; Penalties: McKibbin (4) (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by John O'Brien)
March 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Thursday RESULTS Western Force (Australia) 26 Reds (Australia) 19 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 1 1 0 83 17 1 5 2. Blues (New Zealand) 1 1 0 56 18 1 5 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 1 1 0 24 15 1 5 4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 1 1 0 17 13 0 4 5. Highlanders (New Zealand)
