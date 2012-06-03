By Greg Stutchbury
| WELLINGTON, June 3
Ten minutes of blistering
high-tempo rugby against the Otago Highlanders on Friday was all
the Canterbury Crusaders needed to send out a warning to the
rest of Super Rugby - the seven-times champions were ready for
the business end of the season.
While South Africa's Stormers also look in imposing form
going into the four-week international break, and the ACT
Brumbies continue to surprise in Australia, the Crusaders seem
to be building up quite a head of steam.
In their fifth match at in their new Christchurch home on
Friday, the Crusaders clinically exploited England international
James Haskell's sinbinning and scored 22 unanswered points in
the time the loose forward was off the field.
The score blew out to 32-13 and the Highlanders, winners of
nine games this season, seventh in the table and looking to stay
in the playoffs race themselves, never recovered.
That the Crusaders were so efficient, so ruthless in attack
and brutal in defence was, as respected New Zealand Herald rugby
journalist Wynne Gray put it, "frightening" and the 51-18 win
propelled them into fourth place in the standings on 51 points.
"We are playing like Crusaders teams of the past now. It'd
be good to keep it like that," winger Zac Guildford told Fairfax
Media after the Highlanders game.
The Crusaders, who provided 10 players to the All Blacks
squad named on Sunday for three tests against Ireland, will face
the sixth-placed Hurricanes and table-topping Chiefs in their
final two games.
"Home advantage is going to be crucial," Guildford said of
the playoffs. "We'd like to see the Chiefs upset and then, when
we meet, get one over them."
The Chiefs (58) are almost assured of making the playoffs
after they held off the Auckland Blues 41-34 on Saturday, a
match they had to win with games against the Highlanders, the
Crusaders and Hurricanes after the break.
While four of New Zealand's teams still have playoff hopes
after the international window, the Brumbies (49) and champion
Queensland Reds (44) look likely to battle it out to be the only
Australian team in post-season play.
The Brumbies lead the Australian conference and have the
easier run in on paper against the Western Force, New South
Wales Waratahs and Blues, although only one of those games is in
Canberra.
The Reds, however, face the lowly Melbourne Rebels before
the Highlanders in the penultimate round and finally the ailing
Waratahs.
The South African conference also have three sides still in
contention with the Stormers' 19-14 win over the Bulls at Loftus
Versfeld on Saturday sending out a message of its own.
The three-times champion Bulls have been virtually
unbeatable at their Pretoria stronghold, particularly in the
playoffs, and the fact their rampant pack was unable to breach
the Stormers' superb defence was a chilling warning.
The Stormers are unbeaten in Cape Town this season, and have
only lost twice, away to the Crusaders and then last week in
Durban against the Sharks, whose playoffs hopes were upset by
their 38-28 loss to the lowly Lions.
The Sharks (45), like the Hurricanes (45) and Highlanders
(44), also have a bye in the final three weeks and therefore
must attempt to get bonus point wins in their last two games
against the Bulls and Cheetahs at home.
