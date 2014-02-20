Feb 20 The governing body of Super Rugby plans to expand the 15-team competition by adding two more sides, including one from Argentina.

The southern hemisphere tournament currently includes five teams each from South Africa, New Zealand and Australia.

The SANZAR executive committee agreed on a "preferred model" during a meeting in Sydney on Thursday, it said in a statement.

"Today's meeting was another important step in deciding the future of Super Rugby," SANZAR chief executive Greg Peters said.

"Encouraging progress was made and we now have a preferred model that involves six teams from South Africa and a new team from Argentina.

"The model will now be taken to the National Unions for approval before SANZAR presents its final position to broadcasters and fans in due course." (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ed Osmond)