(Adds Reds ruling out appeal)
By Ian Ransom
MELBOURNE, July 19 The Queensland Reds' serial
escapes from the brink of elimination have marked them as Super
Rugby's Houdini act, and they face another test of their guile
as they take on the Sharks without Quade Cooper in the first
week of the finals.
The mercurial flyhalf was banned for a game for a rough
tackle in the final round win over the New South Wales Waratahs,
and his team decided against an appeal after weighing up the
option for two days.
The Reds felt there was insufficient time to lodge an appeal
though they felt that the suspension was not warranted, the club
said in a statement on Thursday.
"We initially anticipated we would gain a better
understanding of the decision by the Judicial Officer though
obtaining the full SANZAR transcripts," Chief Executive Jim
Carmichael said.
"However, they failed to reveal any further detail or
clarification on why the judgement was made and the delay in
receiving these documents has made it near impossible to mount
an appeal."
The Reds have to quickly get used to life without their
playmaker, having already missed Cooper for most of the season
due to a serious knee injury.
While Cooper is often maligned for being flashy, high-risk
and defensively frail, the Reds are undoubtedly a better side
with the 24-year-old New Zealander playing, and survived six
straight elimination matches to scramble into the finals.
The Reds will look to Ben Lucas to fill in at pivot for
Saturday's match at Lang Park, where an expected crowd of 50,000
has been encouraged to provide a hostile reception for the
Durban-based Sharks.
"We're disappointed with the outcome but at the same time
I'm sure my team mates will get through this week," Cooper said
hopefully after the verdict was handed down.
The Sharks won their regular-season fixture over the Reds at
their Kings Park home, coming back from 17 points down late in
the first half to send the Reds crashing to five losses in seven
games that all but scuppered their title defence.
The visitors might be forgiven for another slow start at
Lang Park, having endured a nightmare transit from Durban.
A delayed flight from Johannesburg led to a missed
connection from Sydney and left the team bleary-eyed on their
arrival in Brisbane this week.
They have also lost the service of talented young fullback
Patrick Lambie to a recurrence of an ankle injury sustained
during South Africa's June test series against England.
Centre Francois Steyn, ineligible for the playoffs because
he signed with the Sharks after a transfer deadline, will also
drop out of the backline, but the Sharks will bank on the power
of their forwards to hold up the Reds' running backs.
Sharks coach John Plumtree has bolstered the starting front
row with Springbok duo Tendai Mtawarira, who missed the Sharks'
final round win over the Cheetahs with a stomach upset, and
Bismarck du Plessis, who came off the bench in the same match.
The last time the teams met in the playoffs was in the 1996
semi-final, with the Sharks upsetting the hosts in Brisbane
43-25.
EYE-GOUGING
The Reds' status as the sole Australian representative in
the Super Rugby finals has underlined the lack of depth in rugby
Down Under, but the Sharks have two local rivals still in
contention.
The Cape Town-based Stormers enjoy a week off for finishing
top of the table, while the Pretoria-based Bulls face a
harrowing assignment against the seven-time champion Crusaders
in Christchurch.
The Bulls have had the measure of the Crusaders in their
past three playoff encounters at home, but have never won in the
postseason away from South Africa.
The match could get heated after Bulls players accused the
Crusaders of eye-gouging during their 32-30 victory at Loftus
Versfeld in April.
A review panel cleared the Crusaders of the charges, citing
a lack of evidence, prompting the New Zealand team's coach Todd
Blackadder to demand an apology.
The three-times champion Bulls have gamely talked up their
chances against a Crusaders side lacking back-row enforcer
Kieran Read, but the long flight over the Indian Ocean and the
poor record of South African sides in Christchurch counts
against them.
"It's a huge task playing against a good side playing at
home. Obviously the plan must be in place, execution for 80
minutes, that's what we are after," Bulls coach Frans Ludeke
told reporters in Christchurch this week.
The best-placed winner from Saturday's two elimination
finals travels to Hamilton next week to take on New Zealand's
Waikato Chiefs, who like the Stormers, enjoy the weekend off for
finishing in the top two at the end of the regular season.
The lowest-placed winner face the Stormers at Newlands in
Cape Town.
(Editing by Alastair Himmer)