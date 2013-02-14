Rugby-Tipuric set for 50th cap in unchanged Wales team
LONDON, March 8 Flanker Justin Tipuric is set to win his 50th cap for Wales after being named in an unchanged team for Friday's Six Nations game against Ireland in Cardiff.
Feb 14 Factbox on the 2013 Super Rugby competition, which starts on Friday:
* The annual competition features regional teams from the southern hemisphere, five each from New Zealand, South Africa and Australia.
* The British and Irish Lions tour of Australia in June/July has meant an early start for Australia's teams, who begin play on Friday. All teams will start the 'proper' first round on Feb. 22.
* The competition started as the Super 12 in 1996, a year after the sport turned professional, and was expanded to 14 teams from 2006 and 15 in 2011 after the Melbourne Rebels were added.
* The competition changed to a conference-based system for each country in 2011, extending the season and guaranteeing more local derbies.
* South Africa's Southern Kings, based in Port Elizabeth, will join the competition this year as the country's fifth representative, replacing the Johannesburg-based Lions, who finished last in the 2012 competition.
* The Lions will play a two-legged promotion/relegation playoff against the team that finishes bottom of the South African conference for entry to the 2014 competition.
* Each team will play the other four sides in their conference at home and away, and four of the sides in each of the other two conferences once to give a total of 16 games.
* Each team will also receive two bye weeks throughout the competition.
* Teams earn four points for a win, two for a draw, plus a bonus point for scoring four tries in a match or losing by less than seven points.
* The top side in each conference will advance to the playoffs in the positions 1, 2, 3 dependent on their individual competition points.
* The teams ranked four to six, based on their points total, will also qualify for the playoffs and can come from any conference.
* Teams ranked one and two will receive a bye in the first round of the playoffs with the third-ranked team playing the sixth ranked side, while the fourth ranked side will play the fifth. The higher ranked teams have home advantage.
* The winners of each of those first round of matches will then advance to the semi-finals against Team 1 and Team 2, with the lowest ranked qualifier playing the top seed on the weekend of July 1/2. Teams 1 & 2 have home advantage.
* The two winners advance to the final on Aug. 4.
* New Zealand teams have dominated the competition, winning 11 of the 17 finals. The Canterbury Crusaders are the most successful with seven titles.
* The Waikato Chiefs are defending the title having won it for the first time last year.
* South Africa's Bulls are the only South African champions, having won the title in 2007, 2009, 2010.
* Australia's ACT Brumbies have won the title twice, while the Queensland Reds won it in 2011. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
LONDON, March 8 Flanker Justin Tipuric is set to win his 50th cap for Wales after being named in an unchanged team for Friday's Six Nations game against Ireland in Cardiff.
LONDON, March 7 No Scotland player set to line up against England at Twickenham on Saturday was born when their team last won south of the border 34 years ago, a factor that could be both a help and a hindrance for the surprise Six Nations contenders.
MELBOURNE, March 8 ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has put the winless Canberra team on notice by dropping Australia loose forward Scott Fardy from his match-day squad for the Super Rugby match against Western Force on Friday.