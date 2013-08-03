Aug 3 The Waikato Chiefs came from 10 points down in the final 15 minutes to beat the ACT Brumbies 27-22 and win the Super Rugby title for the second year in a row in Hamilton, New Zealand on Saturday.

Flanker Liam Messam and replacement back Robbie Robinson scored tries four minutes apart deep in the second half and flyhalf Aaron Cruden added 17 points with his boot to rescue the home side from a potential upset.

The Brumbies, trying to become the first team to win the title having played their semi-final on another continent, had led 22-12 in the 65th minute courtesy of a converted try and five penalties from centre Christian Lealiifano.

The Chiefs are the fourth team to win back-to-back titles and join the Auckland Blues, Canterbury Crusaders, Bulls and Brumbies as multiple winners of the southern hemisphere's annual provincial competition. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by John O'Brien)