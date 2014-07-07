* All Blacks fullback treated in Sydney for infection

* Crusaders' McCaw unlikely to line up for Crusaders

* Force flanker McMeniman banned for crunch match against Brumbies (Adds ban for Western Force flanker McMeniman, amends slug)

MELBOURNE, July 7 Fullback Ben Smith is a doubt for the Otago Highlanders' crunch Super Rugby match against Canterbury Crusaders on Saturday after being taken to a Sydney hospital for an infection.

Smith stayed in Australia after his team mates headed home to New Zealand on Monday following their 44-16 thumping by the competition-leading New South Wales Waratahs on Sunday.

The 28-year-old All Black was not expected to be discharged from hospital until Tuesday, the Highlanders said in a statement.

"A decision on his availability for this weekend's clash against the Crusaders will be made later on in the week," the team said.

The loss of Smith, capped 29 times for New Zealand, would be a big blow for the Highlanders, who can snatch the New Zealand conference from the Crusaders' grasp if they score four or more tries in a victory by more than seven points, while denying their opponents a bonus point.

A loss in Christchurch, however, could tip the fourth-placed Highlanders out of the top six and playoffs contention if other results go against them in this weekend's final round of the regular season.

The Crusaders, who qualified for the playoffs with a win over the Auckland Blues over the weekend, are expected to face the Highlanders without inspirational All Blacks captain Richie McCaw, who missed their last two matches after suffering a broken rib in the test series against England last month.

The teams are among eight jostling for spots in the top six and a ticket to the playoffs, with only the competition-leading Waratahs assured of their position on the table, win or lose.

In seventh position, the Perth-based Western Force face a virtual knockout match against the sixth-placed ACT Brumbies on Friday to qualify for their maiden postseason.

The tough away match at Canberra Stadium has been compounded by the loss of Wallabies flanker Hugh McMeniman, who was suspended for a week for dropping a knee into Queensland scrumhalf Ben Lucas during Force's defeat of the Reds over the weekend.