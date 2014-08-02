SYDNEY Aug 2 Bernard Foley kicked a penalty a minute from time to give the New South Wales Waratahs their first Super Rugby title with a 33-32 victory over the seven-times champion Canterbury Crusaders in a thrilling final on Saturday.

The Waratahs had two tries from centre Adam Ashley-Cooper but it was the boot of Foley, who converted one try and kicked seven penalties in total that gave the Waratahs their first win in a decade against the New Zealanders.

The Crusaders, who were seeking their first title in six years, had tries from flanker Matt Todd and winger Nemani Nadolo, his 12th of the season, along with 20 points from the boot of flyhalf Colin Slade and two from Dan Carter.

The crowd of 61,823 at the Olympic Stadium was a record for a Super Rugby match, beating the 55,000 that watched the 2009 final in Pretoria. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)