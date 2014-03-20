(Updates with Tatekawa not in Brumbies squad)

SYDNEY, March 20 The Melbourne Rebels made a little bit of Super Rugby history on Thursday when they named hooker Shota Horie and his fellow Japan international Male Sau in their matchday 23 for Friday's clash with the New South Wales Waratahs.

Japan, which will host the 2019 Rugby World Cup, is Asia's rugby superpower and playing in its Top League has become a lucrative way for New Zealand and Australia internationals to end their careers.

The flow of players has not been all one way, though, and Horie and former Otago Highlanders scrumhalf Fumiaki Tanaka blazed the trail for Japan in Super Rugby when they made their debuts on the same evening last year.

New Zealand-born Sau joined the Rebels this season and looks set to make his debut in the southern hemisphere's annual provincial competition at the Sydney Football Stadium (SFS) this weekend after being named on the Rebels' bench with Horie.

"Injury curtailed his start at the club but (Male) has slowly been gaining time on the training pitch and increased confidence and knowledge," Melbourne's coach Tony McGahan said in a news release.

"He is very keen to get some game time this weekend and show what he can do.

"We hadn't thought about the fact that we might make history by playing two Japanese players when we picked the side, but it's potentially a great achievement.

"It's a global game, and to have two international Japanese players in the same side here in Melbourne is certainly exciting for the Super Rugby competition and Rebels fans."

Sau's selection in New Zealand's world champion under-20 side in 2009 might undermine his Japanese credentials for some, but ACT Brumbies centre Harumichi Tatekawa's lack of English language skills underline his.

Tatekawa was signed by the Brumbies on the recommendation of former Wallabies coach Eddie Jones and described by former Australia number eight and Kubota Spears coach Toutai Kefu as "the best Japanese player I've seen".

Despite the Brumbies injury toll rising ahead of their home match against South Africa's Stormers this weekend, Tatekawa was omitted from the squad for the clash on Thursday. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Ian Ransom)