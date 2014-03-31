MELBOURNE, March 31 New South Wales Waratahs back Rob Horne has been banned for a week for a high hit on Sharks centre Frans Steyn, who escaped suspension for a dangerous tackle in the same match on Saturday.

The 15-test Wallabies centre pleaded guilty to the striking charge after drawing a penalty in the first half of the Waratahs' 32-10 thrashing in Durban.

"Video evidence of the incident clearly showed that Horne's right arm made contact with Sharks player, Francois Steyn in the neck and jaw area with what appeared to be a swinging arm," judicial officer Jannie Lubbe said in a statement released by governing body SANZAR on Monday.

Steyn also pleaded guilty after being cited for slinging Kurtley Beale in a rough tackle after the Waratahs inside centre had disposed of the ball.

Though Lubbe agreed the tackle was late and had placed Beale at "risk of injury to his spinal and head area", Steyn incurred only an off-field yellow card and no suspension.

Highlanders prop Kane Hames was banned for a week for charging into a ruck without using his arms and making high contact to an opponent during his team's loss to the Blues on Saturday.