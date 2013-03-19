CAPE TOWN, March 19 New Super Rugby franchise Southern Kings face the possibility of a points deduction for using too many foreign players in last Friday's home defeat to defending champions Waikato Chiefs.

They fielded three foreign players in the 35-24 loss in Port Elizabeth, contrary to South African Rugby regulations that allow for two foreigners per match squad, the Super Rugby website www.superxv.com said on Tuesday.

Southern Kings started with New Zealand centre Hadleigh Parkes and used the Argentine pair of scrum half Nicolas Vergallo and flank Tomas Leonardi as substitutes.

Leonardi was drafted on to the bench when lock Darron Nell pulled a calf muscle in the pre-match warm-up. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Fallon)