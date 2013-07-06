PORT ELIZABETH, July 6 (Stormers captain Deon Fourie scored both tries in a tempestuous Cape derby at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday to help his team overcome neighbours Southern Kings in their Super Rugby match.

The flanker went over at the end of both halves in a 24-12 win for the visitors as the Kings' hopes of climbing off the foot of the table evaporated in their last home match of the season.

Their ill-tempered triumph, punctuated by a series of scuffles between the teams, came after the Stormers had seen their slim hopes of a playoff spot disappear just before kickoff when the Cheetahs beat the Auckland Blues in Bloemfontein to move out of reach.

But despite the blow their injury-hit squad still turned in a motivated performance with Fourie's pair of tries proving the difference.

His first came two minutes from the end of the first half in a pushover and the second in the 78th minute as he broke from the scrum and drove through several tackles for a fine individual effort.

Flyhalf Elton Jantjies added 11 points from the boot with another penalty converted by first choice kicker Joe Pietersen, whose game time was limited by a cut on his lip that required stitches.

Kings' flyhalf Dimitri Catrakilis, who moved from the Stormers last season, kicked all his team's points. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by John Mehaffey)