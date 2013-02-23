Rugby-Tipuric set for 50th cap in unchanged Wales team
LONDON, March 8 Flanker Justin Tipuric is set to win his 50th cap for Wales after being named in an unchanged team for Friday's Six Nations game against Ireland in Cardiff.
PORT ELIZABETH Feb 23 Southern Kings (South Africa) beat Western Force (Australia) 22-10 (halftime 5-10) in a Super Rugby match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
Scorers:
Kings - Tries: Sergeal Petersen (2); Penalties: Demetri Catrakilis (4)
Force - Tries: Pek Cowan, Alfie Mafi (Compiled by Nick Said, editing by Mark Meadows; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
LONDON, March 8 Flanker Justin Tipuric is set to win his 50th cap for Wales after being named in an unchanged team for Friday's Six Nations game against Ireland in Cardiff.
LONDON, March 7 No Scotland player set to line up against England at Twickenham on Saturday was born when their team last won south of the border 34 years ago, a factor that could be both a help and a hindrance for the surprise Six Nations contenders.
MELBOURNE, March 8 ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has put the winless Canberra team on notice by dropping Australia loose forward Scott Fardy from his match-day squad for the Super Rugby match against Western Force on Friday.