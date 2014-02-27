Feb 27 Auckland Blues coach John Kirwan will remain at the helm of the Super Rugby side until 2015 after extending his contract.

Former Italy coach Kirwan joined the Blues last year but the wave of optimism over the appointment of the All Blacks great quickly subsided as the three-times champions finish 10th in the southern hemisphere competition and missed the playoffs.

"I've loved every day of this job - it's a team and region that I'm incredibly passionate about so I'm really happy to get another season to keep building on the work we've been doing," Kirwan said in a statement issued by the team on Thursday.

Assistant coach Grant Doorey has also been re-appointed until 2015.

The Blues lost their season-opener away to the Highlanders last week and have a tough assignment against the seven-times championship-winning Crusaders at home on Friday. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by John O'Brien)