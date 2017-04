CAPE TOWN Feb 29 Jaguares lock Tomas Lavanini has been suspended for a week after pleading guilty to "dangerous charging" following his side's debut 34-33 Super Rugby victory over South Africa's Cheetahs on Friday.

The Argentine international was cited after the match and must sit out his team's second game in the competition against the Sharks in Durban on Saturday.