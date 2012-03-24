JOHANNESBURG, March 24 Winger Bryan Habana's
individual brilliance and 14 points from the boot of fullback
Joe Pietersen gave the Stormers a 24-19 victory over the Lions
in an all-South African Super Rugby match on Saturday.
Habana's 13th-minute score helped the Stormers race into an
early 18-0 lead.
"We're happy with the win but we disappointed ourselves with
our execution," said captain Jean de Villiers. "For 50 minutes
the Lions had the better of us."
The Stormers picked up their fourth win on the trot after a
hat-trick of home victories and remain the only unbeaten side in
the 15-team competition.
The Cape Town-based side went in front after two minutes
when burly hooker Tiaan Liebenberg drove over from close range.
Habana quickly added a second touchdown, showing great pace
to dive on his own kick-and-chase after being freed down the
left touchline from an attacking scrum.
Pietersen missed the conversion but made amends with a
21st-minute penalty that moved him past the 50-point mark for
the season before a second penalty five minutes later made it
18-0.
The injury-plagued Lions, South Africa's domestic Currie Cup
champions, were stung into action and scrumhalf Tian Meyer dived
over under the posts before flyhalf Butch James converted.
James added two penalties in the 44th and 47th minutes and
then booted a third on the hour.
The Stormers, who had spent much of the second period on the
back foot, finally added to their first-half points tally when
Pietersen expertly curled in a touchline penalty with 12 minutes
left.
The same player booted another penalty from 50 metres in the
79th minute to seal victory.
"We basically lost the game in the first 20 minutes," said
Lions skipper Doppies la Grange.
(Reporting by Duane Heath in Cape Town, editing by Tony
Jimenez)