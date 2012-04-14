JOHANNESBURG, April 14 The Bulls ran rampant as
they thumped the Lions 32-18 in an all-South African Super Rugby
match in Johannesburg on Saturday.
The Pretoria-based Bulls scored five tries to two to consign
the hapless Lions to their sixth consecutive defeat.
The margin of victory could have been a lot higher if Bulls
flyhalf Morne Steyn had not missed three conversions and two
penalty kicks.
The victory was the Bulls' fifth out of seven matches.
"The first half was quite tough but we got our game going in
the second half," Bulls captain Pierre Spies said.
"The Lions were very good on defence but we are glad we got
a bonus point because going forward that could be very
important," he added.
The unfancied Lions made a fast start to the match and took
the lead in the second minute when scrumhalf Tian Meyer charged
down a kick from Steyn before gathering the loose ball to go
over for a converted try.
Lions outside centre Jaco Taute kicked a long-range penalty
kick as the hosts moved into a 10-0 lead after 15 minutes.
But the Bulls dominated possession and finally breached the
Lions defence in the 18th minute when wing Akona Ndungane went
over in the right-hand corner after a powerful midfield surge
from number eight Spies.
The Bulls proceeded to score a further 15 unanswered points
in the half as their forwards began to take control of the
contest.
Steyn succeeded with a penalty before scrumhalf Francois
Hougaard showed tremendous strength to force his way over for a
converted try.
The visitors grabbed their third try on the stroke of
half-time when fullback Zane Kirchner crashed over in the corner
after some splendid interplay between the Bulls' backs and
forwards to go into the break leading 20-10.
The Bulls secured their bonus-point try less than a minute
after the restart when Ndungane collected a cross-field kick
from Steyn before feeding flank CJ Stander who crossed untouched
for an unconverted score.
Lions flyhalf Elton Jantjies responded with a penalty but
the Bulls were in a remorseless mood and lock Juandre Kruger
grabbed his team's fifth try after a jinking 30-metre run from
outside centre JJ Engelbrecht.
The hosts were not completely deflated and, as the match
entered the final quarter, Josh Strauss stretched over to score
after his team had taken the ball through 17 phases of play.
(; Writing by Jason Humphries in Durban; Editing By Alison
Wildey)