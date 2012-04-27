By Ken Borland
JOHANNESBURG, April 27 Winger Henry Speight
scored twice to help the ACT Brumbies to a 34-20 victory over
the Gauteng Lions in their Super Rugby match at Ellis Park on
Friday.
The Lions, under pressure to maintain their Super Rugby
status after the South African Rugby Union guaranteed the
Southern Kings promotion next year, were abject and only two
tries in the final quarter narrowed the losing margin.
The Brumbies went behind early to a penalty by Lions flyhalf
Elton Jantjies, but struck back with a 12th-minute try by prop
Ruaidhri Murphy, who ploughed over the line from a ruck set up
when Speight was stopped just short of the line after bursting
down the blindside wing.
The visitors fell behind again, though, as Jantjies kicked
another penalty four minutes later, and the Lions held on to the
lead until the 22nd minute as Christian Lealiifano and fullback
Jesse Mogg missed three kicks between them.
The Brumbies backs were a constant threat with their direct
running and changes in the point of attack and Speight grabbed
his first try after a ruck, from which Lealiifano made a
half-break to present the wing with an easy touchdown.
Speight was involved again as the Brumbies scored five
minutes before halftime, cutting in from his wing and breaking
through the porous Lions defence and popping the ball to Andrew
Smith to dot down.
The lacklustre Lions had defended poorly and kicked
wastefully in the first half and started the second half in even
worse fashion as they conceded two tries in the first seven
minutes.
Lions fullback Andries Coetzee presented wing Joe Tomane
with a welcome gift try as he failed to gather a Mogg grubber
and flank Michael Hooper, having hassled the Lions all game at
the breakdown, then punished them from the kickoff as he burst
clear and set up prop Ben Alexander for a powerful finish.
Speight scored again for the Brumbies in the 58th minute
after the Lions twice presented them with turnovers in the 22,
stretching the lead to an unassailable 34-6.
The situation was made worse for the Lions in the 63rd
minute when replacement centre Butch James charged into a ruck
with his shoulder and was yellow-carded. But the home team
finished the match as the stronger side, with centre Jaco Taute
and loosehead prop Caylib Oosthuizen scoring late tries.
The Lions, coached by former All Black mentor John Mitchell,
have now won only one of their eight matches and face a daunting
task when they play the pace-setting Waikato Chiefs in Hamilton
on May 5.
