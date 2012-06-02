JOHANNESBURG, June 2 The Lions upset the odds by
stunning the Sharks 38-28 in an all-South African Super Rugby
clash on Saturday.
The Lions began the match rooted to the bottom of the table
with one win in 12 matches while the Sharks were in sixth
position and in the hunt for a playoff place.
The hosts found some form as they ran in four tries and
flyhalf Elton Jantjies contributed 18 points courtesy of three
conversions and four penalties.
The Lions raced into a 27-6 lead after 31 minutes and also
wrapped up a bonus point for scoring four tries in the first
half.
The Durban-based Sharks, who had won their previous four
games, opened the scoring thanks to an early penalty from
fullback Patrick Lambie but the rest of the half belonged almost
exclusively to the home side.
The Lions grabbed their first try five minutes into the
contest when flanker Grant Hattingh ran through to collect a
delightful chip kick from Jantjies.
Flanker Derick Minnie then barged his way over for a
converted try before a Jantjies penalty made the score 17-3
after 19 minutes.
Lambie kicked his second penalty but the Lions were in a
bullish mood and outside centre Lionel Mapoe dived over after a
scintillating 40-metre run which saw him jink his way past
several despairing Sharks defenders.
Jantjies added the conversion before kicking his second
penalty to make the score 27-6.
The Sharks finally breached the Lions's defence when left
wing Lwazi Mvovo rounded off a backline move.
The home team hit back though, wing Deon van Rensburg
crashing over for the bonus-point try in the dying seconds of
the half as the Lions went into the break with a 32-11 lead.
The Sharks began the second half by narrowing the gap to
seven points with two tries in the first five minutes thanks to
outside centre JP Pietersen and right wing Odwa Ndungane.
Jantjies and Lambie then traded penalties before the former
completed the scoring with a 56th-minute penalty.
(Writing by Jason Humphries in Durban, editing by Tony
Jimenez)