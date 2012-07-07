JOHANNESBURG, July 7 Flyhalf Elton Jantjies succeeded with all seven of his kicks at goal to help the Lions to a 37-32 win over the Melbourne Rebels on Saturday for just their third Super Rugby victory of the season.

They held on following a fantastic comeback by the Rebels who scored three second-half tries to turn a 24-7 deficit into a 32-27 lead at Ellis Park.

But replacement flanker Jaco Kriel charged down the blindside to score an equalising try, which Jantjies converted from the touchline. He then kicked a penalty on the final hooter to stretch the winning margin to five points.

The Lions played with enormous confidence and freedom in the first half, running in three tries and Jantjies kicked a penalty to give them a 24-0 lead after 36 minutes.

The home side made a great start when right wing Lionel Mapoe stepped inside and sent outside centre Waylon Murray over for the opening try after just two minutes.

Flanker Derick Minnie scored two more as the Rebels struggled to get on the front foot against an aggressive defence in the first half.

The Australians finally got some points on the board on the half-time hooter when, after a rolling maul, hooker Ged Robinson emerged with the try which was converted by fullback Julian Huxley.

Having dominated the opening 40 minutes, the Lions lost their focus in the second half, conceding a string of penalties to give the Rebels momentum and territory.

Lock Hugh Pyle scored two tries in three minutes for the Rebels. His second came after wing Mark Gerrard sped into the Lions' half from the kickoff, scrumhalf Nick Phipps was up in support and Pyle was able to take advantage of a big overlap on the right.

Huxley converted Pyle's first try and brought the Rebels to within two points in the 58th minute as he kicked a penalty.

Jantjies replied with a penalty but then turned villain when his clearance kick was charged down by flyhalf Jimmy Hilgendorf for a Rebels try.

Huxley converted to give the Rebels a 29-27 lead and then added a penalty.

But Lions scrumhalf Michael Bondesio caught the Rebels defence napping with a pop-pass down the blindside to Kriel, who powered through the cover defence to score in the corner.

The 21-year-old Jantjies kept his calm to kick the conversion and give the crowd a happy ending to the Lions' last home game of the season. (Editing By Alison Wildey)