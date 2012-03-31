(Refiles to correct dateline)
By Ken Borland
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 The Canterbury Crusaders
staged a second-half fightback to defeat the Lions 23-13 at
Ellis Park on Saturday to secure their third victory from five
Super Rugby matches this season.
The Lions scored their only try four minutes before halftime
as they claimed a 13-10 lead at the break but struggled to get
out of their territory in the second period as the Crusaders
forwards took control.
The New Zealanders regained the lead four minutes after the
restart as wing Sean Maitland ran on to a good kick from
fullback Israel Dagg after the Lions suffered a costly turnover
deep in their own half.
Centre Tom Taylor, playing at flyhalf for much of the second
period after Dan Carter went off, booted the conversion to make
the score 17-13.
Taylor then failed with a 50-metre penalty attempt but made
amends with three-point efforts in the 48th and 63rd minutes to
wrap up victory.
"We were really disappointed with our start, we were really
inaccurate. But we played with better intent in the second half
after sitting back in the first half," Crusaders coach Todd
Blackadder told a news conference.
"We had good field position and we wanted to be a lot more
direct and go through the middle.
"But we absolutely let a bonus point slip because we were
really inaccurate, which is frustrating."
Earlier, the South Africans dominated the first half as they
kept possession for long periods.
There were a couple of promising breaks by the home side but
captain and flanker Josh Strauss passed straight to an opponent
with the try line in sight and lock Franco van der Merwe was
held up by scrumhalf Andy Ellis on the brink of a touchdown.
Flyhalf Butch James booted the Lions in front after 19
minutes before Taylor replied two minutes later.
Crusaders wing Zac Guildford notched the opening try of the
game in the 31st minute when he raced on to Carter's slick pass
after excellent work by centre Robbie Fruean.
The Lions then bounced back as prop Pat Cilliers touched
down after bursting away from the back of a ruck.
"The moments after half-time were the turning point. We just
didn't control possession and we weren't accurate enough. It's
very obvious our lineout's not working as we'd like and it's
unacceptable," Lions coach John Mitchell said.
The struggling South Africans have won one of their five
Super Rugby matches this season.
(Editing By Tony Jimenez and Alison Wildey)