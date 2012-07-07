(Adds quotes)
By Ken Borland
JOHANNESBURG, July 7 Flyhalf Elton Jantjies
succeeded with all seven of his kicks at goal to help the Lions
to a 37-32 win over the Melbourne Rebels on Saturday for just
their third Super Rugby victory of the season.
They held on following a fantastic comeback by the Rebels
who scored three second-half tries to turn a 24-7 deficit into a
32-27 lead at Ellis Park.
But replacement flanker Jaco Kriel charged down the
blindside to score an equalising try, which Jantjies converted
from the touchline. He then kicked a penalty on the final hooter
to stretch the winning margin to five points.
The Lions played with enormous confidence and freedom in the
first half, running in three tries and Jantjies kicked a penalty
to give them a 24-0 lead after 36 minutes.
"“We had a disappointing first 15-20 minutes, making simple,
fundamental errors in good field positions, that gave the Lions
lots of possession and, to their credit, they turned that into
points," Rebels coach Damian Hill told a news conference.
The home side made a great start when right wing Lionel
Mapoe stepped inside and sent outside centre Waylon Murray over
for the opening try after just two minutes.
Flanker Derick Minnie scored two more as the Rebels
struggled to get on the front foot against an aggressive defence
in the first half.
The Australians finally got some points on the board on the
half-time hooter when, after a rolling maul, hooker Ged Robinson
emerged with the try which was converted by fullback Julian
Huxley.
Having dominated the opening 40 minutes, the Lions lost
their focus in the second half, conceding a string of penalties
to give the Rebels momentum and territory.
"“There was a lack of concentration in the second half,
especially defensively, with guys not manning up in the
one-on-one tackles," Lions captain Josh Strauss said.
"“If we can keep concentrating for 80 minutes and play like
we did in the first 40 minutes, then we'll be a very dangerous
side. We're still playing for pride and each other."
Lock Hugh Pyle scored two tries in three minutes for the
Rebels.
Huxley converted Pyle's first try and brought the Rebels to
within two points in the 58th minute as he kicked a penalty.
Jantjies replied with a penalty but then turned villain when
his clearance kick was charged down by flyhalf Jimmy Hilgendorf
for a Rebels try.
Huxley converted to give the Rebels a 29-27 lead and then
added a penalty.
But Lions scrumhalf Michael Bondesio caught the Rebels
defence napping with a pop-pass down the blindside to Kriel, who
powered through the cover defence to score in the corner.
The 21-year-old Jantjies kept his nerve to kick the
conversion and give the crowd a happy ending to the Lions' last
home game of the season.
"“There's a good spirit and camaraderie in the group and
we've consistently shown that when we're down, we find a way
back," Rebels captain Stirling Mortlock said.
"But too often we let ourselves down first and we need to
find a way to be better as a team, to be able to put pressure on
the opposition from the start,"
