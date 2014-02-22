HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week three
March 11 Highlights from week three of Super Rugby:
DURBAN Feb 22 The Lions (South Africa) beat the Stormers (South Africa) 34-10 (halftime 22-10) in a Super Rugby match at Ellis Park on Saturday.
Lions - Try: Stefan Watermeyer; Conversion: Marnitz Boshoff; Penalties: Boshoff (6); Drop-goals: Boshoff (3)
Stormers - Try: Scara Ntubeni; Conversion: Demetri Catrakilis; Penalty: Catrakilis
WELLINGTON, March 12 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen will be holding his breath over the next few days as a number of players in contention to play the British and Irish Lions in June were all injured in the latest round of Super Rugby.
BUENOS AIRES, March 11 Jaguares flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez scored 21 points and his place kicking proved the difference as the Argentine side beat the Lions 36-24 in their first home match at Velez Sarsfield on Saturday.