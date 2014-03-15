March 15 South Africa's Lions held off a late surge from the Auckland Blues to squeeze home 39-36 in a thrilling Super Rugby encounter at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Recalled flyhalf Marnitz Boshoff kicked 24 points to make sure of home success but the Blues claimed a bonus point thanks to a five-try spree in the second half that saw them fight back from 20-0 down to get within three points of their opponents.

A controversial try to Coenie van Wyk midway through the second half, awarded after a television review decided the Lions had not knocked the ball on in the build up, was the decisive moment of the match as it gave the Lions a 15-point cushion.

Simon Hickey and Benji Marshall scored for the visitors in the final 10 minutes, but two late penalties from Boshoff ensured the Lions claimed their third win of the season.

It was the first time the Lions had beaten the Blues since 2006. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; editing by Josh Reich)