JOHANNESBURG, April 12 - An opportunist try by fullback Lwazi Mvovo 13 minutes from time restored the Sharks to the top of the Super Rugby standings on Saturday when they beat the Lions 12-25 at Ellis Park.

Mvovo's chip and chase, after team mate Sburu Sithole forced a turnover, broke the deadlock of a kicking duel in a gruelling tussle.

Just over 30,000 fans were treated to a feast of tenacious defence and crunching tackles.

Springbok Francois Steyn added 14 points with the boot, including two penalties from his own half, to break a 6-6 deadlock at halftime, as the Sharks went to 27 points, two more than ACT Brumbies and with a game in hand over the Australians.

The Sharks maintained the best defensive statistics in Super Rugby but suffered an injury setback when flyhalf Fred Zeilinga went off with a hamstring tear that could keep him out for up to six weeks. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Tony Goodson)