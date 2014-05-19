JOHANNESBURG May 19 Three Lions players have left Australia to head home to Johannesburg after being injured in the 41-13 loss to the NSW Waratahs in Super Rugby on Sunday, the South African franchise said.

Utility backs Lionel Mapoe (knee), Courtnall Skosan (hamstring) and forward Derick Minnie (concussion) departed for South Africa on Monday.

Coenie van Wyk and Alwyn Hollenbach will depart for Perth in order to provide cover as Lions prepare to meet Western Force on Saturday.

The Lions, who returned to Super Rugby this season, play the fourth match on their tour to New Zealand and Australia, which has seen them defeated by Waikato Chiefs, Otago Highlanders and the Waratahs over the last three weeks.