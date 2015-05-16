Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
JOHANNESBURG May 16 Flyhalf Christian Lealiifano scored 12 points as the Brumbies put themselves back in Super Rugby playoff contention with a 30-20 away victory over the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.
The Australian franchise won a seventh game of the season to move to the top of their conference standings in a four-try bonus point performance.
Sustained pressure paid dividends as the Brumbies went over for the first try after 18 minutes through a short burst from Tevita Kuridrani and then scored a second, just minutes later, through number eight Ita Vaea after an exciting run from winger Henry Speight.
An intercept after 25 minutes provided the Brumbies with a third try as panic in the home defence was exploited by Lealiifano, who snapped up a loose pass and ran over for an easy score.
After the break, the Lions cut the Brumbies' lead to nine points with a converted try as Jaco Kriel burst through the middle to outpace a tiring visiting defence.
It threatened to spark a repeat of last weekend's sensational comeback when the Lions scored 25 second-half points to edge past the Highlanders at Ellis Park.
But a try from Joseph Tomane with eight minutes left restored the Brumbies' dominance and despite a late consolation try from Andries Coetzee it proved a disappointing night for the home side. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Justin Palmer)
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.