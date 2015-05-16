JOHANNESBURG May 16 Flyhalf Christian Lealiifano scored 12 points as the Brumbies put themselves back in Super Rugby playoff contention with a 30-20 away victory over the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Australian franchise won a seventh game of the season to move to the top of their conference standings in a four-try bonus point performance.

Sustained pressure paid dividends as the Brumbies went over for the first try after 18 minutes through a short burst from Tevita Kuridrani and then scored a second, just minutes later, through number eight Ita Vaea after an exciting run from winger Henry Speight.

An intercept after 25 minutes provided the Brumbies with a third try as panic in the home defence was exploited by Lealiifano, who snapped up a loose pass and ran over for an easy score.

After the break, the Lions cut the Brumbies' lead to nine points with a converted try as Jaco Kriel burst through the middle to outpace a tiring visiting defence.

It threatened to spark a repeat of last weekend's sensational comeback when the Lions scored 25 second-half points to edge past the Highlanders at Ellis Park.

But a try from Joseph Tomane with eight minutes left restored the Brumbies' dominance and despite a late consolation try from Andries Coetzee it proved a disappointing night for the home side. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Justin Palmer)