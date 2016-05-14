JOHANNESBURG May 14 Three tries inside the opening 10 minutes set the Lions on their way to a comprehensive 43-5 thrashing of the Auckland Blues in their Super Rugby clash at a rain-swept Ellis Park on Saturday.

Lionel Mapoe scored a hat-trick of tries as the South African franchise earned a valuable bonus point at the end of an emphatic triumph that means they have now won seven of their 10 games.

Warren Whitley had the home side ahead inside the opening minute and Courtnall Skosan and Rohan Janse van Rensburg went over the line twice more in a whirlwind start to the game, with some clever kicking by flyhallf Elton Jantjies setting up the chances.

A 19-0 lead at half-time was extended in an equally comprehensive second half showing as Mapoe crashed over three times, including with the final move of the game, and Warwick Tecklenburg added another in a seven-try rout.

A break away by substitute Kara Pryor seven minutes from the end proved the only score of the night for the Blues, who won last week at the start of their brief tour of South Africa with a 34-18 win at the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth.

It was a strong comeback for the Lions, who last week suffered a 50-17 home loss to the Hurricanes. "We had a long chat after that and we are extremely proud to have bounced back," said captain Whitley.

The Lions top the South African group, one point ahead of the Stormers who drew earlier on Saturday against the Sunwolves in Singapore. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; onreuters.com@reuters.net)