JOHANNESBURG, July 12 Wing Lionel Mapoe scored a hat-trick of tries as the Lions savaged the Cheetahs 60-25 in their final match of the Super Rugby season at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Lions ran in eight tries in total against their fellow South Africans with scrumhalf Ross Cronje, hooker Robbie Coetzee, number eight Warren Whiteley, fullback Andries Coetzee and prop Corne Fourie also crossing the line.

Flyhalf Elton Jantjies kicked seven conversions and two penalties.

The Cheetahs gained as many yellow cards as try-scorers, with Philip van der Walt, Coenie Oosthuizen and Johan Goosen all sin-binned, and had to play with 13 men for eight second-half minutes.

Their three touchdowns came from wing Cornal Hendricks (two) and fullback Willie le Roux while Goosen booted two conversions and two penalties.

Neither team can make the playoffs. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Tony Jimenez)