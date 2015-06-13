HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week six
Centre Tim Bateman scored a brace of tries as the Canterbury Crusaders continued their perfect Super Rugby season with an emphatic 41-22 win over the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney on Sunday.
PRETORIA, June 13 Frans Ludeke stepped down as coach of the Bulls immediately after they finished a disappointing season with a 42-29 home defeat against the Cheetahs in the Super Rugby competition at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
It ends the tenure of the longest-serving South African coach after 149 Super Rugby matches with one year left on his contract. He took the Bulls to the Super Rugby title in 2009 and 2010.
Nollis Marais takes charge for the domestic Currie Cup season ahead but a new coach of the Super Rugby franchise for next year will only be announced later, a statement from the Bulls said. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg, editing by Justin Palmer; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; i)
WELLINGTON, April 2 The Waikato Chiefs will be without co-captain Sam Cane for at least part of their three-week tour after the All Blacks flanker suffered concussion during the Super Rugby win over the Bulls in Hamilton on Saturday.