Feb 20 Rugby league convert Benji Marshall will make his Super Rugby debut off the bench in the Auckland Blues' season-opening New Zealand derby against the Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday.

Marshall, who turns 29 next week, controversially ditched Australia's National Rugby League last year to try his hand at the 15-man code with a view to winning a berth in the All Blacks squad for the 2015 World Cup.

A once brilliant playmaker for Wests Tigers in the NRL, Marshall's switch to the southern hemisphere competition has come under fierce scrutiny on both sides of the Tasman Sea, and he has struggled at flyhalf during the Blues' pre-season.

"For the first team we've named, the main feature will always be Benji," Blues coach John Kirwan said on the team's website (www.theblues.co.nz).

"He's probably the highest-profile signing in the off-season and we just feel that he's not quite ready from a learning and understanding of the game.

"He's the first one to admit he's not quite ready so that was probably the biggest selection situation we had."

Marshall will cover the halves and fullback positions from the bench, with Chris Noakes named flyhalf after coming back from neck surgery in the offseason.

"We wouldn't put (Marshall) on the bench if we didn't think he could cover both roles pretty competently so we've got him there to cover that," Kirwan added. "You know what it's like with the modern game, he'll be getting some game time."

The Blues, Super Rugby champions in 1996-97 and 2003, will hope to improve on their forgettable 2013 after finishing 10th in the 15-team competition and missing the playoffs. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by John O'Brien)