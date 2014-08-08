WELLINGTON Aug 8 Fijian winger Nemani Nadolo, the joint highest try-scorer in Super Rugby last season, has signed a deal that will keep him at the Canterbury Crusaders for another two years, the seven-times champions said on Friday.

The 26-year-old's 12th try of the season in the Super Rugby final last weekend allowed him to match Israel Folau's tally but was not enough to prevent the New South Wales Waratahs from claiming the title with a dramatic 33-32 victory.

A big, powerful runner who has proved hard to knock off his stride this year, Nadolo's signing for next season is a major boost to the Crusaders and coach Todd Blackaddder.

"Nemani has fitted so well into our environment. He is much loved by his teammates and by our fans so we are thrilled that we will all be able to enjoy more of the big man next year," Blackadder said in a news release.

"The skills and presence that Nemani brings to this team are immense.

"He has been a vital part of our successes this year and the growth that we saw from when he joined the team to the end of this season is just an indication of how much more he has to give."

Nadolo, who moved to Australia as an infant and is the cousin of Wallabies centre Tevita Kuridrani and former winger Lote Tuqiri, will see out his contract with Japanese club NEC Green Rockets before returning to the Crusaders next year.

"I have loved playing here this season and I am grateful for all I have learned, the progress I've made, and the friendships I've formed," he said.

"I can't wait to come back next year and help this team take it even further in 2015." (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)