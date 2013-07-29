(Refiles to add editing sign-off)

WELLINGTON, July 29 Ma'a Nonu is still unsure of where, or whether, he will play Super Rugby next year as the enigmatic All Blacks inside centre's future continues to be debated in New Zealand.

The 31-year-old Nonu has failed to impress in Super Rugby over the past two seasons after he was cut loose by his hometown Wellington Hurricanes in 2011 when rookie coach Mark Hammett cleared out players he thought might disrupt rebuilding plans.

Nonu moved to the Auckland Blues in 2012 where the side fell apart in coach Pat Lam's final season.

Incoming coach John Kirwan thought he had retained the bullocking matchwinner for 2013 but instead he decided to move south to the Otago Highlanders.

Like the Blues in 2012, many expected an influx of big name arrivals would propel the Highlanders into contention for the title but they failed to fire and finished 14th, winning just three games.

Nonu appeared disinterested throughout the early part of the season and with All Blacks coach Steve Hansen stating that 2013 would be the year to move along some of his veterans who were not playing well, reports surfaced that he may be an early casualty of that policy.

Nonu, however, appeared to be back to his game-busting best when he wore the All Blacks jersey against France in June, where he notably rekindled his midfield partnership with former Hurricanes team mate Conrad Smith.

When he returned to Super Rugby, his last game for the Highlanders ended in ignominy when he was red carded for a dangerous tackle and suspended for three weeks.

Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph has since all but written off any chances of retaining Nonu, who he said had been offered a contract for 2014 in April but had yet to sign it.

Three of the other franchises, the Blues, Canterbury Crusaders and champion Waikato Chiefs all said they were not interested in contracting Nonu for next season, leaving just the Hurricanes as a potential new home.

Nonu's split from the Hurricanes was acrimonious.

Local media reported at the time of him openly disrespecting Hammett while disciplinary problems on the field through multiple penalties and regular yellow cards created frustration amongst fans.

That Wellington was the only possible home remaining in New Zealand for Nonu prompted the local newspaper's sports editor to pen a column earlier this month asking the franchise to pass on securing his talents.

Nonu, who played for his Wellington club Oriental Rongotai at the weekend before he limped off with a minor ankle injury, however met with Hammett last week to discuss his future.

Hurricanes management and Hammett were not talking publicly on any possible rapprochement and all Nonu could muster at the weekend was a polite "no comment" when asked as to where he would play next season.

On Monday he was included in the All Blacks preliminary training squad for the Rugby Championship and is likely to feature heavily as the world champions defend their title against Australia, South Africa and Argentina.

The All Blacks open their Rugby Championship campaign against Ewen McKenzie's Wallabies side in Sydney on Aug. 17.

(Writing by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)