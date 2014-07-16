July 16 All Blacks centre Ma'a Nonu will resume his Super Rugby career with the Wellington Hurricanes next season, three years after being ordered to pack his bags by coach Mark Hammett.

The 32-year-old has signed a one-year deal to return to New Zealand's capital under incoming coach Chris Boyd, with Hammett heading overseas to coach in Wales.

One of the world's most powerful line-breaking centres, Nonu heads home after a second season with the Auckland Blues following an unsuccessful one-year stint with the Otago Highlanders in 2013.

Having amassed 110 caps with the Hurricanes, Nonu was a casualty of a major clean-out by Hammett at the end of the 2011 season, amid reports of friction between the pair.

He returns to a team that failed to qualify for the playoffs once during Hammett's four seasons in charge.

"I could probably now thank (Hammett) in terms of what happened," Nonu told New Zealand media on Wednesday.

"I could honestly say I was bitter in terms of when I left. These things happen and life throws you challenges in terms of what you want to get out of it. I've come through a better person and have new motivations to play rugby.

"I've learned a lot over the last three years. There's some good people, and some not so good people. For me it's surrounding myself with good people.

"I can honestly say it was a blessing in disguise, going to new places where I was really uncomfortable and vulnerable at times.

"You learn these things when you leave home. The last three years has been challenging but I wouldn't have wished for anything more to happen."

Along with incoming former Melbourne Rebels back Jason Woodward, Nonu will slot into a side that has lost centres Tim Bateman and Alapati Leiua to overseas clubs. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)