CHRISTCHURCH, June 16 Wellington Hurricanes scrumhalf TJ Perenara will sit out the remainder of the Super Rugby season after he broke his left ankle in a match against Queensland Reds on Friday.

The 20-year-old, whose superb form for the Hurricanes had vaulted him into All Blacks contention, would need to have surgery on the ankle and was expected to be out for between four and six months, the Hurricanes said on Saturday.

"It is devastating for TJ to have suffered this serious injury when he has been in such good form for the Hurricanes this season," coach Mark Hammett said in a statement.

"But TJ is a focused and dedicated player so we know he will work hard in his recovery to come back better and stronger."

Perenara was injured while scoring a try in the 78th minute of the 36-7 victory on Australia's Sunshine Coast.

The match was not part of the official Super Rugby competition, which is not being played during the three-week international window as Ireland, England and Wales tour the SANZAR nations of New Zealand, South Africa and Australia.

Perenara was considered unlucky not to be selected in a wider All Blacks training squad ahead of the June tests, with coach Steve Hansen saying they were aware of his ability but wanted to see how he finished the Super Rugby season before they promoted him to internationals.

Super Rugby resumes on June 29, with the sixth-placed Hurricanes to play the Canterbury Crusaders on June 30 in Christchurch. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)