Rugby-Guinness PRO12 Fixture
March 6 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Guinness PRO12 match between Ulster and Zebre on Saturday SATURDAY, MARCH 11 FIXTURES (GMT) Ulster v Zebre (1805)
SYDNEY, July 21 Super Rugby playoff results and fixtures after the first round of matches was completed on Sunday (home team first, number denotes seedings, all times GMT): - - PLAYOFFS ACT Brumbies 15 Cheetahs 13 Played on Saturday: Canterbury Crusaders 38 Queensland Reds 9 - - SEMI-FINALS July 27 Waikato Chiefs (1) v Canterbury Crusaders (4) - Hamilton, New Zealand (0735) Bulls (2) v ACT Brumbies (3) - Pretoria, South Africa (1505) - - FINAL August 3 Highest ranked team hosts. - - (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
March 6 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Guinness PRO12 match between Ulster and Zebre on Saturday SATURDAY, MARCH 11 FIXTURES (GMT) Ulster v Zebre (1805)
March 6 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Six Nations Championship matches FRIDAY, MARCH 10 FIXTURES (GMT) Wales v Ireland (2005) SATURDAY, MARCH 11 FIXTURES (GMT) Italy v France (1330) England v Scotland (1600)
March 6 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Super Rugby matches FRIDAY, MARCH 10 FIXTURES (GMT) Chiefs v Hurricanes (0635) Brumbies v Western Force (0845) SATURDAY, MARCH 11 FIXTURES (GMT) Blues v Highlanders (0635) Reds v Crusaders (0845) Southern Kings v Stormers (1305) Cheetahs v Sunwolves (1515) Sharks v Waratahs (1730) Jaguares v Lions (1940)