SYDNEY, July 21 Super Rugby playoff results and fixtures after the first round of matches was completed on Sunday (home team first, number denotes seedings, all times GMT): - - PLAYOFFS ACT Brumbies 15 Cheetahs 13 Played on Saturday: Canterbury Crusaders 38 Queensland Reds 9 - - SEMI-FINALS July 27 Waikato Chiefs (1) v Canterbury Crusaders (4) - Hamilton, New Zealand (0735) Bulls (2) v ACT Brumbies (3) - Pretoria, South Africa (1505) - - FINAL August 3 Highest ranked team hosts. - - (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)