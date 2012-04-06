April 6 The Melbourne Rebels have no interest in signing David Pocock for next season and have not held any discussions with the Wallabies flanker about a move, the Super Rugby team said on Saturday.

Zimbabwe-born Pocock, the heir apparent to New Zealand's Richie McCaw as the world's best openside flanker, is out of contract with the Perth-based Western Force at the end of the season.

Wallabies James O'Connor and Kurtley Beale bolstered Melbourne's backline this year but the Rebels said they had "not had, nor intend to have, any discussions with David Pocock about joining the Rebels for the 2013 Super Rugby season".

"It never ceases to amaze us where this nonsense comes from. There is absolutely no basis of fact in this report," Rebels chief Steven Boland said in a news release.

"I am on record as saying we think David is a wonderful player, but he is not in our plans."

The Rebels, who finished last in their maiden season in the 15-team competition last year, will be losing flyhalf Danny Cipriani at the end of the season when the former England international returns home with Sale Sharks.

They also, however, strongly denied any interest in signing Australia flyhalf Quade Cooper, a good friend of O'Connor and Beale, from the Queensland Reds.

Pocock, 23, was made captain of the Western Force for this season but has not signed a contract extension with the team that he has represented for his entire senior career.

