April 6 The Melbourne Rebels have no interest in
signing David Pocock for next season and have not held any
discussions with the Wallabies flanker about a move, the Super
Rugby team said on Saturday.
Zimbabwe-born Pocock, the heir apparent to New Zealand's
Richie McCaw as the world's best openside flanker, is out of
contract with the Perth-based Western Force at the end of the
season.
Wallabies James O'Connor and Kurtley Beale bolstered
Melbourne's backline this year but the Rebels said they had "not
had, nor intend to have, any discussions with David Pocock about
joining the Rebels for the 2013 Super Rugby season".
"It never ceases to amaze us where this nonsense comes from.
There is absolutely no basis of fact in this report," Rebels
chief Steven Boland said in a news release.
"I am on record as saying we think David is a wonderful
player, but he is not in our plans."
The Rebels, who finished last in their maiden season in the
15-team competition last year, will be losing flyhalf Danny
Cipriani at the end of the season when the former England
international returns home with Sale Sharks.
They also, however, strongly denied any interest in signing
Australia flyhalf Quade Cooper, a good friend of O'Connor and
Beale, from the Queensland Reds.
Pocock, 23, was made captain of the Western Force for this
season but has not signed a contract extension with the team
that he has represented for his entire senior career.
