July 13 Super Rugby qualifiers fixtures after the final round of regular season matches on Saturday (home team first, times GMT).
Qualifier A
July 20
Canterbury Crusaders v Queensland Reds, Christchurch (0735)
Qualifier B
July 21
ACT Brumbies v Cheetahs, Canberra (0610)
Semi-final 1
Date TBC
Bulls v Highest-ranked winner of A and B from regular season
Semi-final 2
Date TBC
Waikato Chiefs v Other winner of A and B
Final
Date TBC
