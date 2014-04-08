MELBOURNE, April 8 The Queensland Reds have lost Wallabies winger Lachie Turner for five weeks due to ankle surgery in a blow ahead of their crunch Super Rugby match against the ACT Brumbies.

"It is disappointing to lose Lachie. He has been playing very well and has offered some versatility among the back three," Reds coach Richard Graham said in a statement on Tuesday.

"He suffered a fracture and dislocation of his ankle in early 2013. Unfortunately some cartilage has come loose in the same ankle and is irritating the joint."

Capped 15 times for Australia, the fleet-footed but injury-prone Turner missed the team's loss to Western Force last weekend due to ankle soreness.

The Reds have already lost Wallabies flanker Liam Gill to a hamstring complaint and another winger in Dom Shipperley to a hip problem among a raft of injuries.

Classy back Chris Feauai-Sautia and Wallabies hooker Saia Fainga'a are set to return from injury for the Reds, who are 3-4 heading into their home clash at Lang Park against the Australian conference-leading Brumbies. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)