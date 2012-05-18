May 18 Australia loose forward Scott Higginbotham has joined the Melbourne Rebels from the Queensland Reds on a two-year contract, the Super Rugby franchise said on Friday.

The 25-year-old will join the Rebels next season.

"Scott's a current test player who we're confident will add to the culture of the Melbourne Rebels," coach Damien Hill said in a statement.

"We believe Scott is a player whose best football is in front of him, he is without doubt a player on the rise, and were all very excited about the news he will be joining us next season."

Higginbotham's move south from the Super Rugby champion Reds had been widely anticipated and demonstrates the Rebels' willingness to try to lure more high profile players to the Australian rules football stronghold.

Australia internationals James O'Connor and Kurtley Beale both moved to the team this season.

The 1.95-metre Higginbotham can play both blindside flanker and number eight and has been a valuable lineout option for both the Reds and the Wallabies in the 11 tests he has played so far, as well as a bruising defender and damaging ball runner.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Alastair Himmer)