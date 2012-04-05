April 5 Wallaby back James O'Connor scored a try
and kicked 19 points to help the Melbourne Rebels upset the
Auckland Blues 34-23 for only their second Super Rugby victory
of the season on Friday.
His fellow international Kurtley Beale chipped in with a
first-half interception try and Gareth Delve also touched down.
However, it was a passionate performance from the entire
Rebels team that enabled the team who finished bottom last year
to edge the three-times champions.
The Rebels folded after going behind early in the second
half against the Otago Highlanders last week but on Thursday
showed great character to battle back into the lead - even if
skipper Delve's last-minute try inflated the scoreline.
"It was another real nailbiter, a bit closer than we'd have
liked," the Welsh number eight said in a pitchside interview.
"We're still a young team and looking to develop and that
was another big step forward. The way we stuck together shows
how we're coming together as a side."
Tries from fullback Rudi Wulf and flanker Chris Lowrey three
minutes from time could not save the Blues from a fifth defeat
in six matches this year and they will remain rooted to the
bottom of the competitive New Zealand conference.
With the teams having just two wins between them a third of
the way through the season, it was never likely to be a classic
encounter and there were plenty of errors on both sides
throughout the evening.
The first of any significance was the attempt of Blues
number eight Brad Mika to force a pass out wide in the 11th
minute and he paid a heavy price when Beale moved up to snatch
the ball before racing the length of the pitch to score.
O'Connor had already kicked a penalty and added a second
after 17 minutes which, set against young Blues flyhalf Gareth
Anscombe's three penalties, sent the home side into the break
11-9 up.
When the Blues backline finally managed to get the ball out
wide without a forward pass or handling error to allow Wulf to
get over the tryline three minutes after the break, it looked
like the visitors might run away with the match.
O'Connor, however, put the Rebels back in front with two
more penalties and when impressive replacement hooker Ged
Robinson sent him in for a try after 65 minutes, they had enough
of a cushion to survive a late onslaught from the Blues.
